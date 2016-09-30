WORLD
2 MIN READ
EU agrees to fast-track ratification of Paris climate deal
All 28 European Union countries will collectively endorse the legally-binding agreement in the coming week.
EU agrees to fast-track ratification of Paris climate deal
The first-ever universal, legally binding global climate deal was achieved at the Paris Climate Conference or the COP21 in 2015. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 30, 2016

Environment ministers from all 28 European Union states agreed to fast-track the collective ratification of the Paris agreement on climate change on Friday.

The deal, agreed by 195 countries in Paris in December 2015, has been designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and stem the earth's rising temperature.

The EU ratification is a key milestone as the agreement only takes effect once at least 55 nations making up 55 per cent of global carbon dioxide emissions ratify it. This agreement short-cuts 28 separate ratification processes which could individually hit roadblocks, such as Poland's demands for more guarantees for its coal-fired economy.

"All member states greenlight early EU ratification of Paris Agreement. What some believed impossible is now real," European Council President Donald Tusk said on Twitter.

The landmark agreement will come into effect with the approval of the European Parliament in the coming week before the actual ratification of the Union.

"Once approved by the European Parliament next week, the EU will be able to deposit its ratification instrument," the European Commission said in a statement.

Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said, "The European Union delivers on promises made [...] The member states decided to make history together and bring closer the entry into force of the first ever universally binding climate change agreement."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us