WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN says famine killing thousands in Boko Haram region
About 65,000 people are affected according to the latest food security assessment. Staff from an aid agency had counted the graves of 430 children who had died of hunger over the past few weeks in Nigeria.
UN says famine killing thousands in Boko Haram region
A woman and a young child suffering from severe malnutrition sleep on a bed in the ICU ward at the In-Patient Therapeutic Feeding Centre in the Gwangwe district of Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State, northeastern Nigeria, September 17, 2016. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 30, 2016

Tens of thousands of people are going hungry in the west African region where Boko Haram militants are active, the UN humanitarian coordinator for the region said at a news conference on Friday.

About 65,000 people are in a "catastrophe" or "phase 5" situation according to a food security assessment by the IPC, the recognised classification system used to declare famines.

Phase 5 of the IPC applies where even with humanitarian assistance, "starvation, death and destitution" are due to occur.

"I can tell you from my first trip outside (the regional capital) Maiduguri, I had never gone to places that had adults who were so depleted of energy that they could barely walk," Toby Lanzer, the UN regional humanitarian coordinator said.

According to Lanzer, one aid agency reported from the Nigerian town of Bama that its staff had counted the graves of 430 children who had died of hunger in the past few weeks.

Boko Haram militants have killed about 15,000 people and displaced more than 2 million in a seven-year insurgency and they still launch deadly attacks despite having been pushed out of the vast swathes of territory they controlled in 2014.

"Because of the insecurity sown almost exclusively by Boko Haram, people have missed three planting seasons," Lanzer added.

Millions more are short of food in northern Nigeria and regions in the adjoining countries, signalling that the situation could get worse and so turn into the "biggest crisis facing any of us anywhere," Lanzer said.

"We're now talking about 568,000 across the Lake Chad basin who are severely malnourished, 400,000 of them are in the northeast of Nigeria. We know that over the next 12 months, 75,000, maybe as many as 80,000, children will die in the northeast of Nigeria, unless we can reach them with specialised therapeutic food."

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us