WORLD
2 MIN READ
Barrel bombs hit largest hospital in rebel-held Aleppo
Saturday's assault came after civil defence sources said air strikes on rebel held residential areas killed at least 30 people on Friday.
Barrel bombs hit largest hospital in rebel-held Aleppo
People inspect the damage at a site hit overnight by an air strike in the rebel-held area of Seif al-Dawla neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria, September 30, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 1, 2016

At least two barrel bombs hit the largest hospital in rebel-held Aleppo on Saturday as Russian war planes and regime forces pounded the rebel-held side of Syria's Aleppo city.

"Two barrel bombs hit the M10 hospital and there were reports of a cluster bomb as well," said Adham Sahloul of the Syrian American Medical Society, which supports the hospital.

There were no reports of any casualties.

Saturday's assault came after civil defence sources said air strikes on rebel held residential areas killed at least 30 people on Friday.

Reports quoting rebel forces said that air strikes focused on major supply lines into rebel-held areas - the Castello Road and Malah district - while fighting raged in the Suleiman al Halabi neighbourhood, the front line to the north of Aleppo's old city.

Syrian regime forces claimed that they had made advances, which was denied by rebels who say they had repelled a new assault.

"They are shelling the old city heavily after another failed attempt to gain ground. They have lost several fighters and we are steadfast," said Abu Hamam, a rebel from the Failaq al-Sham group.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a British-based group that monitors the war, reported heavy bombardment by regime forces and "back and forth" fighting in the Suleiman al-Halabi neighbourhood.

Syrian regime and its allies launched a Russian-backed offensive nearly 10 days ago aimed at capturing rebel-held districts of eastern Aleppo that are home to more than 250,000 people.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us