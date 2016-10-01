WORLD
3 MIN READ
Mexico says sons of El Chapo likely behind convoy ambush
5 soldiers die, 10 others injured after a deadly ambush on an army convoy as drug war in Mexico rages on.
Mexico says sons of El Chapo likely behind convoy ambush
Forensic technicians stand at a crime scene next to the burnt wreckage of a military vehicle, after what local media said was an ambush by gunman on a military convoy to free an injured fellow gunman from an ambulance in Sinaloa state, Mexico. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 1, 2016

An armed attack on a Mexican military convoy which left five soldiers dead and ten wounded was most likely orchestrated by sons of jailed drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo", a senior security official said.

The ambush took place in the early Friday morning hours near the city of Culiacan in northern Sinaloa state, along Mexico's Pacific coast.

General Alfonso Duarte, the regional defence ministry commander in charge of Sinaloa said the convoy was transporting a detainee, Julio Ortiz when armed men hurling grenades ambushed it causing two vehicles in the convoy to burst into flames.

Allegedly Ortiz was involved in a dispute over control of drug crops between Aureliano Guzman, a brother of "El Chapo", and Alfredo Beltran, a leader of the rival Beltran Leyva cartel.

It is unclear whether Ortiz, who was taken alive by the attackers, is an ally or an enemy of the armed men.

"We aren't sure (about the identity of the attackers), but it's very probable that they work for the sons of El Chapo," Duarte told reporters at a joint news conference with Sinaloa Governor Mario Lopez.

"It was a cowardly attack since the soldiers, unfortunately, didn't have a chance to defend themselves," said Lopez.

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto promised to bring those responsible to justice in a post on his Twitter page.

"El Chapo" Guzman was re-captured earlier this year following his brazen escape from a maximum security prison in July of last year.

He is currently imprisoned in Ciudad Juarez, a northern Mexican city on the US border, awaiting extradition to the United States.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us