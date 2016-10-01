French police clashed with migrants and protesters who assembled in defiance of a ban outside the shanty town near Calais also known as "the jungle".

Tear gas and water cannons were dispersed by French police on 200 refugees and 50 protesters who gathered under a bridge to protest poor living conditions at the camp.

The clash occurred amidst plans made by President Francois Hollande to close the camp by the end of the year.

Police pushed the protesters back towards the camp while activists threw stones back at the security forces.

In a separate incident, another 150 protesters who left Paris for Calais on four coaches on Saturday were blocked by police at a toll road about 30 miles short of the northern port.

Thousands of migrants fleeing war and poverty, from Afghanistan to Syria, have converged on Calais over the past two years with the objective of reaching Britain where they wish to settle.

Many attempt to sneak onto trains using the Channel Tunnel or lorries heading to Britain.

The presence of migrants has led to tension with some residents and a permanent police deployment.