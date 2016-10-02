Turkey's parliament on Saturday extended a mandate that gives the government authority for military actions against terror organisations in neighboring Syria and Iraq for one more year.

The parliament passed the motion in the first session of the new legislative year.

The motion will be in effect until Sept. 30, 2017.

Defense Minister Fikri Işık said the mandate would enable Turkey to take necessary measures against terrorist threats and security risks within the framework of international law.

"The extension of the mandate will support the government's ongoing actions to end terror threats permanently and will be a dissuasive factor against terrorist groups DAESH and PKK," Işık said.

The motion allows military action in Syria and Iraq against a threat to Turkey.

It also allows NATO forces to use Turkish territory for possible operations against the same threats including DAESH, and the PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU.

Turkey launched Operation Euphrates Shield to drive DAESH away from its border on August 24.