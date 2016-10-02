WORLD
3 MIN READ
Attack on Indian army camp in Kashmir leaves one dead
Tensions are escalating between India and Pakistan after an Indian border guard was killed during an attack on an Indian army camp in northern Kashmir on Sunday night.
Attack on Indian army camp in Kashmir leaves one dead
An Indian soldier takes up position at an outpost at the India-Pakistan border in R.S Pora south-west of Jammu on October 2, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 2, 2016

At least six fighters attacked an Indian army camp in north Kashmir on Sunday night, killing one border guard and wounding another.

The attack on the camp of India's 46 Rastriya Rifles in Baramulla which houses a unit of the Border Security Force (BSF) occurred two weeks after a similar attack killed 19 of its soldiers and ratcheted up tensions between India and Pakistan.

"One BSF personnel was killed and one injured when they tried to enter an army camp," said local Superintendent of Police Imtiyaz Hussein.

Local reports that two fighters had been killed could not immediately be confirmed.

Baramulla is a district capital that lies on the road from Srinagar, summer capital of India's northernmost state, to the frontier settlement of Uri where the Sept. 18 attack on the army base took place.

India launched "surgical strikes" in the early hours of Thursday morning against militant camps on the Pakistani side of the Line of Control, announcing it had inflicted significant casualties.

Pakistan denied any such attack had taken place.

The attack on the camp comes amidst heightened tensions between the two states ever since Burhan Wani, the commander of Pakistan-based Hizbul Mujahideen was killed, leading to protests erupting in Kashmir.

The two nuclear-armed neighbours have been at odds over Kashmir ever since independence nearly 70 years ago, fighting two of their three wars over the territory that they each rule in part but claim in full.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us