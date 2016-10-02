1,176 civilians have been killed during the month of September, a UK based human rights watchdog said in a report published on Saturday.

The Syrian Network for Human Rights released the report which revealed that 192 children and 163 women were also killed.

"Some 57 civilians were tortured to death by regime forces in September," the report said.

According to the report, airstrikes carried out by Russia, a major ally of the Syrian regime, killed 391 civilians in Syria in September, including 114 children and 54 women.

The report added that 99 civilians, 17 of whom were children were killed by terror group, DAESH.

Opposition groups had killed 38 civilians, 19 of whom were children, while 14 people were killed by US-led coalition airstrikes.

The Syrian Center for Policy Research, a Beirut-based NGO, has marked the total death toll from the five year conflict at almost half a million.

Aleppo Battered by Barrel Bombs

The report comes as Russian warplanes and their ally, the Syrian regime, pounded rebel-held areas in and around Aleppo with barrel bombs in order to crush resistance.

Rebels and aid workers are accusing them of destroying one of the city's main hospitals.

M10, the city's main trauma hospital, in eastern Aleppo was struck as the US and its allies urged Russia to halt the bombing and reach a diplomatic resolution.

Saturday's air strikes focused on major supply lines into rebel-held areas of Aleppo - the Castello Road and Malah district and around the Handarat camp.

Rebels and rescuers said at least seven missiles were dropped on the hospital, more commonly known as Sakhour, by both Russian jets and regime helicopters.

"The hospital is now out of service completely. There's destruction to walls, infrastructure, equipment and generators. There are no more guards or staff left. It's complete darkness," said Mohammad Abu Rajab, a radiologist in the hospital.

Rebels said Moscow and the regime army have for months been targeting power plants, hospitals and bakeries to force into surrender the nearly 250,000 believed trapped in the city.

Hundreds of people have been killed in indiscriminate bombing of residential areas and many hundreds more wounded, with little access to treatment in hospitals that lack basic supplies.

Russia joined the war exactly a year ago, tipping the balance of power in favour of Assad, who is also supported by Iranian ground forces and Shi'ite militia from Lebanon and Iraq.

Click here to view the NGO's website for more detailed information on the death toll and other stats from the Syrian civil war.