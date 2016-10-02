WORLD
3 MIN READ
India ratifies historic Paris climate deal
India is the latest big polluter to formally join the Paris climate deal which now takes a major step towards becoming reality.
India ratifies historic Paris climate deal
India's move coincided with the birth anniversary of the country's independence leader Mahatma Gandhi, who believed in a minimum carbon footprint. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 2, 2016

India, the world's third biggest carbon emitter, has formally ratified Paris climate deal in the United Nations, the country's environment minister Anil Madhav Dave announced on Sunday.

India is the latest big polluter to formally sign onto the historic accord which now takes a major step towards becoming reality.

The country represents 4.2 percent of greenhouse gas emissions.

Dave said "India deposited its Instrument of Ratification of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change" at the United Nations in New York.

"Great push to global actions to address climate change," he added on Twitter.

The Paris agreement was adopted last December by all 195 members of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the European Union.

It is aimed at dealing with greenhouse gas emission mitigation, adaptation and finance starting in the year 2020.

The deal will enter into force fully only if at least 55 countries representing at least 55 percent of global emissions ratify it.

So far, 61 nations representing 47.8 percent of emissions have ratified.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that October 2, the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi, had been chosen as the ratification date because Gandhi had lived his life with a low-carbon footprint.

UN chief Ban Ki-moon and others have voiced confidence the accord will come into force by the end of the year, after a string of nations joined up, including the United States and China, the two largest emitters.

On Friday, EU environment ministers also agreed to fast-track the ratification.

India has not agreed to cap or cut its emissions outright like some. Instead it says it will hike up its use of green energy and reduce its emissions relative to its gross domestic product by up to 35 per cent by 2030 from 2005 levels. This means emissions will continue to grow but at a slower rate.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us