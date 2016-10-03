POLITICS
Kim Kardashian leaves Paris after being robbed at gunpoint
The celebrity was shaken up but not physically harmed after the attackers stole jewellery worth millions of dollars.
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian's husband, had to abruptly end his performance when he heard news of the robbery. In this picture, she arrives for the 20th Annual Webby Awards in Manhattan, New York on May 16, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 3, 2016

Masked men held US reality TV star Kim Kardashian West at gunpoint in Paris at a luxury residence early on Monday, stealing jewellery worth millions of dollars, police and her publicist said. She left France in a private jet after being questioned by authorities about the robbery.

Kardashian is a popular reality TV star, entrepreneur, fashion designer, and author. She is most famous for starring in her reality TV show,Keeping up with the Kardashians, alongside her family.

"She is badly shaken but physically unharmed," a statement by her publicist said.

Five attackers were involved in the robbery. They entered the residence, used by celebrities and wealthy individuals, at around 3am (0100 GMT), according to a police source.

Rapper Kanye West, Kardashian West's husband, had to end a performance in New York, shortly after starting his set, as soon as he learned of the hold-up.

"I'm sorry I have a family emergency, I have to stop the show," West said in video footage posted on Twitter by fans. The concert took place in Meadows Festival in the city's borough of Queens.

Kardashian West's spokesperson Ina Treciokas had earlier said two masked gunmen dressed in police uniform held up the star in her room.

She was in Paris along with her sisters Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian,Billboardmagazine reported.

The reality TV star has stayed in the residence at least once before in 2014, before her marriage to the rapper.

Police were set up outside the site on Monday morning.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
