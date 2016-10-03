BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Toyota unveils life-like "baby" robot
The gadget is due on the market next year and designed to give companionship.
Toyota unveils life-like "baby" robot
Toyota Motor Corp's Kirobo Mini robot is pictured sitting above the company's signboard after a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, September 27, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 3, 2016

Toyota presented Kirobo Mini, a palm-sized robot that imitates a baby, in Japan on Monday.

The product aims to touch on a demographic trend that will put Japan at the forefront of aging among industrial nations, resulting in a unique population decline for a country not at war, or ranked by famine or disease.

"He wobbles a bit, and this is meant to emulate a seated baby, which hasn't fully developed the skills to balance itself," said Kirobo Mini's chief design engineer, Fuminori Kataoka. "This vulnerability is meant to invoke an emotional connection."

Toyota plans to sell Kirobo Mini, which blinks its eyes, speaks with a baby-like high-pitched voice and comes with a "cradle" that doubles as its baby seat—designed to fit in car cup holders, for 39,800 yen ($392) in Japan next year.

The market for companion robots, such as Paro - a robot seal marketed by Japanese company Intelligent System Co Ltd as a therapeutic machine to soothe elderly dementia patients - is growing

With the unwillingness to invite expats to strengthen the country's working age population and a quarter of the country being above the age of 65, the government is looking at robots to help replenish the thinning ranks of humans.

According to government statistics, in the past 50 years, births in Japan have halved to approximately a million a year, with one in 10 women never marrying.

Following South Korea, Japan has the second-biggest concentration on the use of industrial robots with 314 machines per 100,000 employees, as maintained by the International Federation of Robots.

Kataoka said Toyota sees Kirobo Mini as a stepping stone to more advanced robots that will be able to recognise and react to human emotions.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us