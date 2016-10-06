WORLD
Palestine's Abbas leaves hospital after scare
Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas had a cardiac catheterisation after being rushed to hospital.
Mahmoud Abbas has battled rumors that his health condition is deteriorating. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 6, 2016

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has left hospital on Thursday after collapsing earlier in the day. He was released after undergoing heart tests, which showed normal results.

The 81-year-old became president of the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank after Yasser Arafat died in 2004. He was the representative of the Palestinian people in peace talks with Israel until the negotiations broke down in 2014.

Abbas was seen walking out of Istishari Arab Hospital in the West Bank city of Ramallah in good spirits after being released.

"Thank God everything is fine, I had a surgery, it was easy and I'm leaving now," he said as he left.

A senior doctor at the hospital, Saeed Sarahneh, said that they performed a cardiac catheterization, a procedure in which a thin tube is inserted into the heart via an artery or vein to clear any blockages.

Sarahneh said Abbas's arteries looked healthy and the test results were normal.

Abbas had similar procedures several times in the past and is constantly surrounded by rumours that his health condition is deteriorating.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
