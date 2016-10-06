WORLD
3 MIN READ
Typhoon Chaba kills six people in South Korea
Japan and South Korea have already experienced heavy flooding in the last few weeks as two typhoons have already crossed the region.
Typhoon Chaba kills six people in South Korea
The powerful storm caused major structural damage to buildings and homes. Surveillance videos showed cars and other debris floating down flooded streets. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 6, 2016

South Korean authorities started cleanup operations on Thursday after powerful typhoon Chaba left six people dead and four missing. The storm lashed South Korea's southern coast with powerful winds and heavy rains that triggered flash floods in the area.

Chaba is the eighteenth typhoon to hit the Pacific this year. Last month Typhoon Lionrock and Typhoon Malakas killed 23 people after making landfall in the region.

In the industrial city of Ulsan, a man drowned near his apartment and a woman was found dead at a flooded underground parking lot.

Video from public surveillance cameras showed cars, refrigerators and other debris floating down flooded streets and people struggling through muddy, chest-deep water.

Other footage posted on social media showed waves shattering the glass windows of seafront stores and a wooden house having its roof sheared off after slipping into a swollen river and being carried under a low bridge.

More than 230,000 homes across the coastal area suffered power outages, but the Korea Electric Power Corporation said supplies had been restored by Thursday morning.

Hyundai Motors had to suspend production at two car plants due to flooding.

Travel chaos also ensued as more than 100 flights were cancelled and high-speed rail services were suspended.

In the country's second largest city of Busan, a labourer was killed when strong winds toppled a heavy crane.

The storm also disrupted preparations for Asia's largest movie showcase, the Busan International Film Festival, which was scheduled to open Thursday evening.

Festival events planned on Busan's main beach had to be cancelled or moved indoors after the strong winds blew away or damaged the temporary venues erected on the sand.

The typhoon had triggered severe storm warnings in Japan, but was downgraded to a tropical cyclone over the Sea of Japan (East Sea) before it hit Japan's Honshu island on Wednesday evening.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us