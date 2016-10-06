At least ten people have been wounded in a bomb explosion near a police station in Yenibosna district of Istanbul on Thursday, the Istanbul governor Vasip Sahin has said.

Sahin has previously tweeted that five had been injured.

On Friday, Anadolu Agency reported quoting a security source that a PKK terrorist who carried out the attack was captured.

The suspect was caught with a fake ID card at a security check-point in Aksaray province, the source added. Two other suspects who were in the car with the suspect were also detained.

TRT World's Yasin Eken, who reported live from the scene, said the blast was caused by a bomb on a motorcycle.

Television footage showed ambulances rushing to the scene of the blast. Security forces have been deployed in the area.

Cars and shards of glass were scattered on the road, which was sealed off by the police.

There have been a number of bomb attacks in Turkey in recent months, some have been blamed on the PKK terrorist group and others on DAESH.