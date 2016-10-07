POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Colombian president wins Nobel Peace Prize
Despite historic peace accords being voted down in a referendum, the Nobel committee saw fit to bestow their blessings on his efforts.
Colombian president wins Nobel Peace Prize
With his historic vote for peace, Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos is rewarded for his tireless efforts for trying to end decades long hostilities in his country. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 7, 2016

After a record number of nominations, the 2016 Nobel Peace Prize, and a large sum of cash was awarded to Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos on Friday.

The Nobel Peace Prize is the most closely watched award at this year's ceremonies, with experts, online betting sites and commentators all placing the Colombian Government and leftist FARC rebels high on their lists of possible laureates before a national vote failed to pass the peace deal into law.

"The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the Nobel Peace Prize for 2016 to Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos for his resolute efforts to bring the country's more than 50-year-long civil war to an end, a war that has cost the lives of at least 220,000 Colombians and displaced close to six million people," said Nobel committee chairwoman Kaci Kullmann Five.

President Santos on Friday said that receiving the Nobel Prize would be "a great stimulus" for Colombian efforts to achieve peace, in an interview with the Nobel Foundation.

"The message is that we have to persevere and reach the end of this war. We are very, very close, we just need to push a bit further," he said.

Notably absent from the award was the co-signer of Colombia's peace deal, rebel leader Rodrigo Londono, also known under the alias Timoleon Jimenez or Timochenko.

"The only prize to which we aspire is that of peace with social justice for a Colombia without paramilitarism, without retaliation nor lies," he tweeted from his personal Twitter account after the award went only to Santos.

The other top contenders this year included:

  • The White Helmets – a group of volunteer rescue workers on the frontlines in Syria

  • Russian human rights activist Svetlana Gannushkina

  • Congolese doctor Denis Mukwege – who helps victims of rape

  • Negotiators of the Iran nuke deal: Ernest Montiz of the United States and Ali Akbar Salehi of Iran

  • US whistleblower Edward Snowden

Dan Smith, Head of Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), said Santos and FARC leader Timoleon Jimenez would make worthy winners this year.

"My hope is that today's Nobel Committee in Oslo is inspired by their predecessors' decision to award the 1993 prize to Nelson Mandela and FW de Klerk, architects of the peaceful end of apartheid," Smith said.

That prize came "at a time when the outcome of the transition was uncertain, and with the aim of encouraging all parties to a peaceful outcome, and it succeeded."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us