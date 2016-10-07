WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli pilot killed landing F-16 after Gaza attack mission
The fighter jet caught fire while landing at Ramon Air Force Base in Israel.
Israeli pilot killed landing F-16 after Gaza attack mission
Smoke rises following an Israeli air strike on the Gaza Strip hours after a rocket was allegedly launched from the Palestinian enclave, hit the Israeli border town of Sderot, as seen from the Israeli side of the border with Gaza, October 5, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 7, 2016

An Israeli pilot was killed on Wednesday while trying to land at an air base in southern Israel, after conducting an air strike on the blockaded Gaza Strip, the army confirmed in a statement.

The F-16 caught fire while landing at Ramon Air Force Base in Negev in southern Israel.

The pilot has been named as Major Ohad Cohen Nov.

The pilot's assistant sustained minor injuries after ejecting from the plane, the statement said.

Israeli air forces are investigating the incident.

Israeli warplanes bombed several positions in Gaza on Wednesday after reports that a rocket fired from the besieged coastal enclave, exploded in Israel's southern city of Sderot.

No injuries were reported.

In July and August of 2014, Israel waged a weeks-long military offensive against the Gaza Strip with the apparent aim of halting rocket fire from the coastal enclave.

Over 2,160 Palestinians, mostly civilians, were killed -- and some 11,000 injured -- during the 51-day onslaught. Some 73 Israelis, mostly soldiers, were killed in the offensive.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us