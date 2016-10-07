WORLD
3 MIN READ
Kerry calls for war crimes investigation in Syria
According to the US secretary of state, Russia and the Syrian regime owe the world an explanation about why they keep hitting hospitals and medical facilities. Russia responded saying Kerry's comments could result in legal repercussions.
Kerry calls for war crimes investigation in Syria
According to the World Health Organization, at least 377 people have been killed in eastern Aleppo alone since Syrian forces backed by Russia started air and ground offensives after the ceasefire collapsed late September. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 7, 2016

Russia and the Syrian regime should be investigated for war crimes for bombing civilian targets, said US Secretary of State John Kerry on Friday.

The US suspended its cooperation with Moscow last week for "failing of a ceasefire in Syria and its inability to end the violence in the war-torn country." According to the World Health Organization, at least 377 people have been killed in eastern Aleppo alone since Syrian forces backed by Russia started air and ground offensives after the ceasefire collapsed late September.

"Last night, the [Syrian] regime attacked yet another hospital and 20 people were killed and 100 people were wounded," Kerry told reporters before a meeting with France's foreign minister. It was not clear which incident he was referring to.

"Russia, and the regime, owe the world more than an explanation about why they keep hitting hospitals and medical facilities and children and women," he said.

"These are acts that beg for an appropriate investigation of war crimes and those who commit these would and should be held accountable for these actions."

Russia's Foreign Ministry responded, saying it saw legal consequences in Kerry's comments, Interfax news agency reported.

A major ally of Bashar al Assad, Russia has been carrying out air strikes in Syria for more than a year. Last week, Russian parliament gave President Vladimir Putin authority to keep warplanes in Syria for an indefinite period.

The United Nations (UN) has predicted opposition-held Aleppo could be destroyed by Christmas.

UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura offered on Thursday to go to eastern Aleppo and escort up to 1,000 opposition fighters out of the city to try to bring an end to bombardment by Russian and Syrian forces.

On Friday, RIA news agency quoted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying Russia was ready to support Mistura's proposal.

Lavrov said opposition fighters in Aleppo should give written assurances they have separated from "terrorist" groups. They will then be able to form joint law-and-order bodies with authorities, he said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us