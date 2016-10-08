WORLD
Killing of boy sparks fresh clashes in Kashmir
Indian forces fired shotgun pellets and teargas as thousands marched alongside the body of a young boy killed during an anti-India protest in Kashmir.
Police and paramilitary troops fired teargas, pellets and live rounds into the crowd to disperse the funeral procession. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 8, 2016

Srinagar came under curfew again after thousands of people clashed with Indian security forces during the funeral of a boy killed in protests, police said on Saturday.

Police and paramilitary troops fired teargas, pellets and live rounds into the crowd to disperse the funeral procession of the 12-year-old as his body was carried to Srinagar's "Martyr's Graveyard."

Residents said the boy was sprayed with pellets in the lawn outside his home, but police say he was involved in anti-India protests that took place on Friday.

"We are taking all possible measures so that the protests don't spread to other areas," the officer said, referring to the curfew.

The angry mourners shouted "We want freedom" and "Go Indian, go back" during the procession.

More than 50 people were injured during Friday's protests.

At least 90 people, most of them young protesters, have been killed and more than 12,000 injured in clashes with Indian security forces.

Thousands more have been arrested since the unrest began on July 8, when rebel commander Burhan Wani was killed in a gunfight with Indian soldiers.

Since then shops, schools and most banks have remained shut and Indian authorities have suspended mobile internet services.

In a separate incident overnight, Indian police said suspected rebels fired at a police post in Shopian district, killing an officer and injuring three others.

Anti-India sentiment runs deep in Kashmir, where rebel groups have fought Indian troops for independence since 1989.

Kashmir, the Himalayan region divided between India and Pakistan, is claimed by both in full. Since their Independence from Britain, the two countries have fought three wars, two exclusively over Kashmir.

Tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours have soared after an attack last month on an Indian Army base killed 19 soldiers, with the two armies exchanging heavy fire and mortars almost every day.

SOURCE:AFP
