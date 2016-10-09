POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Murray battles past Dimitrov to clinch China Open title
Andy Murray claimed his 40th career title and continued his pursuit of the world number one spot after winning the China Open in Beijing.
Murray battles past Dimitrov to clinch China Open title
Britain's Andy Murray (R) holds his trophy after beating Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov (L) to win the China Open in Beijing on October 9, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 9, 2016

Andy Murray out gunned Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov 6-4 7-6(2) in the final of the China Open on Sunday to claim his 40th career title and continue his pursuit of the world number one spot.

Murray closed out the match in an hour and 57 minutes to become the 16th player to win 40 ATP titles.

The Briton is now 1,555 points behind Djokovic in the race to end the year as number one and has plenty of points to play for in Shanghai, Paris and the London Tour finals.

Djokovic did not defend his title in Beijing because of an elbow injury but is expected to play in Shanghai.

It was Murray's fifth title of what is turning out to be his best year, having reached the Australian Open final, French Open final, winning Wimbledon and the Olympics.

"It's been the most consistent year of my career, getting to the latter stages of most of the events I have played," Murray told Sky Sports after dispatching Dimitrov.

"Today's match was a very high-level match. Grigor fought right to the end and made it extremely tough to finish it in two sets. I'm very happy with the way that I have played the last couple of matches. I will look forward to Shanghai now."

Murray took the first set and looked set to serve out the second when leading 5-4 before Dimitrov forced a tie break.

The 29-year-old, who did not drop a set in Beijing, earned an immediate mini-break and never looked back.

"Andy's pretty much the greatest player this year. He's been winning a lot and has a lot of confidence. He obviously knows how to move well on the court. All the credit to him," Dimitrov, who has lost three finals this year, said.

Murray will be seeking his third Shanghai title next week where he has a first-round bye. His first match will be against either American Steve Johnson or Slovakian Martin Klizan.

Defending champion Djokovic faces a second-round clash with Italy's Fabio Fognini.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us