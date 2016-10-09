Turkish artillery fire hit more than 100 Daesh targets in northern Syria in the past 24 hours while air strikes and ground clashes killed 38 terrorists, the Turkish military said on Sunday.

The offensive comes as the Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) moves towards the Daesh stronghold of Dabiq. The push is part of Euphrates Shield, Ankara's first full-scale operation against Daesh in Syria which began in August.

In a statement, the Turkish Armed Forces said 102 targets had been hit by artillery fire around the Daesh stronghold of Dabiq.

Fourteen terrorists were killed in fighting with the FSA as they attempted to enter the opposition-controlled villages of Akhtarin and Turkmen Bareh, 3 kilometres east of Dabiq, the military said.

Also on Saturday, a further 17 Daesh terrorists were killed in a US-led coalition air strike in the same area.

On Sunday, Turkish warplanes launched their own air strikes against Daesh targets in northern Syria. They killed seven terrorists and destroyed five buildings which the group was using around the Baraghedeh area, according to the military.

The military also said two Syrian rebels had been killed and 19 wounded in the latest fighting against Daesh.