WORLD
2 MIN READ
Controversies hit US presidential candidates ahead of debate
With a tape of Trump making scandalous comments about women and transcripts from Clinton's speeches to bankers both leaked in the last week, the two main presidential candidates have a lot of ammunition to fire at each other on Sunday.
Controversies hit US presidential candidates ahead of debate
Preparations are made for the second presidential debate between Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at Washington University in St. Louis / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 9, 2016

The second presidential debate will take place on Sunday and the two rivals taking part are both reeling from recent controversies. But one candidate is feeling more heat than the other.

Friday's leaked tape of Republican Donald Trump speaking crudely about women has made headlines. As a result, many from his own party are withdrawing their support and asking the real estate mogul to step down.

Others, including long time Republican and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, are also denouncing the candidate:

The Democratic candidate seems to be benefitting from the timing of the leak of the tape, as it has distracted many from Saturday's Wikileaks dump of emails allegedly from Hillary Clinton's campaign, including excerpts from her private speeches to Wall Street bankers.

Clinton reportedly made more than $21 million from speaking events for bankers following her time as US Secretary of State.

In the run-up to their release, Wikileaks founder Jullian Assange claimed that the documents would destroy the Clinton's campaign.

"We have more info and we will publish everything when the time is right some of these materials can get Hillary Clinton to lose the nomination," Assange reportedly told Afshin Rattansi of the Russia Today network last month.

With many in the media paying close attention to the aftermath of Trump's comments, it may be up to Trump to bring the issue of Clinton's leaked emails to the attention of voters at Sunday's debate.

But the question is – will it make a difference?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us