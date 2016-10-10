WORLD
2 MIN READ
9 shocking moments from the second presidential debate
Over the course of 90 minutes Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump managed to insult one another, but left the public scratching their heads.
9 shocking moments from the second presidential debate
Trump said he would assign a special prosecutor to investigate Clinton. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 10, 2016

In what seems to be part of a trend, the second presidential debate between Republican Donald Trump and his Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton sunk to new lows of political discourse.

Here's the best of the worst:

1. Hey – at least he's not Daesh!

2. For Trump, every black and Latino citizen of the United States comes from the "inner city" (who knew people still talk like that?).

3. "Assad is killing ISIS!"... but no word on who else he's killing.

4. Who's "bag daddy"?

5. Trump said if Muslims see hatred they have to report it, which led some to consider reporting him.

6. When asked about Islamophobia, both candidates turned the discussion to fighting terrorism.

7. Threatening to prosecute your opponent – certainly a "fresh" approach to debating.

8. Apparently Trump hasn't spoken to Indiana Governor Mike Pence for a while. That might be normal, if he wasn't his running mate.

9. Some might say it takes one to know one...

All in all, the former reality show host and the veteran 30-year politician didn't disappoint. We're all stuck with four more weeks of this, so grab some popcorn and bring on round three.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us