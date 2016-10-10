CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Drake shatters Michael Jackson's AMA nomination record
Drake punched in 13 nominations for the American Music Awards beating Michael Jackson's record of 11 nominations set in 1984.
Drake shatters Michael Jackson's AMA nomination record
Drake performs during the iHeartRadio Music Festival at The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. September 23, 2016 / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 10, 2016

Canadian rapper Drake earned a record 13 nominations for the American Music Awards, topping the mark set by late king of pop Michael Jackson more than 30 years ago, the organizers of the awards announced on Monday.

R&B; artist Rihanna got seven nominations, followed by Britain's Adele and Canadian heartthrob Justin Bieber with five apiece.

Beyonce, who in August took home eight statuettes at the MTV Video Music Awards, got just four nods.

Drake's latest album, Views, has spent 13 weeks at the top of the US music charts this year, and his single One Dance was chosen as Billboard's 2016 song of the summer.

The American Music Awards are entirely fan-voted and nominees are based on album and digital song sales, touring, radio airplay, social media activity and fan interactions through Billboard magazine and Billboard.com.

This year organisers added new categories for tour of the year, and video of the year.

The crowded song of year race was split into different categories for pop/rock, country, R&B;/soul and rap/hip-hop and renamed favorite song.

Drake, Beyonce, Rihanna, Adele, Bieber, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Carrie Underwood and Twenty One Pilots will compete for the top prize of artist of the year.

Winners will be announced at a live ceremony and television show on November 20 in Los Angeles.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
