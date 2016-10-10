Hundreds of people on Monday participated in a remembrance ceremony for the victims of a double suicide attack in Turkey's capital Ankara last year.

On October 10, 2015, two suicide bombers blew themselves up at a peace rally, killing at least 102 people and wounding 391 others. Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack, which was the deadliest in Turkey's modern history.

Ankara Governor Ercan Topaca placed carnations in front of the central train station where the attack took place.

"We commemorate our citizens who lost their lives in the violent terror attack that took place in front of the Ankara train station on October 10. Condolences to our nation," said Topaca.

Turkey has been hit by a series of explosions this week. In the latest attack on Saturday, two suicide bombers blew themselves up in rural Ankara after they were approached by police.

Out of concern for the safety of civilians, public gatherings were cancelled for Monday but relatives of the victims, including parents and children, were allowed to pay their respects at the site of the attack. Tight security measures were in place around the central station – a police helicopter hovered over the ceremony, with snipers positioned on rooftops.

Meanwhile, demonstrators carrying placards and flags from various associations marched to the train station for the commemoration but were stopped by a group of at least 20 police officers carrying anti-riot shields.

Police then used tear gas and plastic bullets against the group, some of whom threw bottles and stones. Some were hit by police truncheons as they scattered.