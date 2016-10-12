WORLD
2 MIN READ
Public smoking ban awaits approval in Philippines
The ban replicates on a national level an existing law in Davao City, where President Rodrigo Duterte ruled as mayor for 22 years.
Public smoking ban awaits approval in Philippines
The law is expected to take effect in November. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 12, 2016

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will sign a law banning smoking in public across the country before the end of October, Health Department announced on Wednesday.

Duterte has been criticised for his tough policies since he came into office in July. His war on drugs has killed 3,600 suspected drug dealers and users so far.

The proposed ban replicates on a national level an existing law in the southern Davao City, where Duterte was formerly mayor.

The country already has laws banning tobacco advertising and regulating smoking indoor public places. But with the new law, parks, bus stations and public vehicles also will be considered public places.

"There has been a significant reduction in smoking, but the reduction has been slow," Assistant Health Secretary Eric Tayag said.

"We want to have in place all the tools that are needed to expand this campaign," he added.

Around 17 million people smoke in the Philippines, according to a report released in 2014 by Southeast Asia Tobacco Control Alliance.

Experts say the habit costs the Philippines nearly 4 billion dollars in healthcare and productivity losses every year.

Public health campaigners welcomed the ban which will negatively affect the country's tobacco lobby.

Marlboro owner Philip Morris International will be among the producers most affected by the law. It is estimated to hold more than 70 percent of the Philippines market.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us