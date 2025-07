Jewish people from all around the world on Tuesday observed the holiest day of the Jewish year, Yom Kippur, also known as the "Day of Atonement".

Yom Kippur commemorates the day when God forgave the Jewish people for worshipping a golden idol that was in the form of a calf while Moses was on Mount Sinai for 40 days.

The period in between Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year, and Yom Kippur is referred to as the "Days of Repentance" or "Days of Awe".