WORLD
3 MIN READ
Boko Haram frees 21 Chibok girls in Nigeria
The kidnapping of 276 schoolgirls in 2014 triggered international outrage that created the #bringbackourgirls Twitter campaign.
Boko Haram frees 21 Chibok girls in Nigeria
Dozens of the abductees escaped in the initial melee, but more than 200 girls are still missing. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 13, 2016

The Boko Haram militant group handed over 21 abducted Chibok girls to the Nigerian government in a prisoner swap, the Nigerian president's office announced on Thursday.

The group kidnapped 276 girls from their school in the town of Chibok town in the northern Borno state in April 2014, triggering international outrage that created the #bringbackourgirls Twitter campaign.

"The release of the girls is the outcome of negotiations between the administration and the Boko Haram brokered by the International Red Cross and the Swiss government," a presidency statement said.

"The negotiations will continue," it added.

The statement gave no details on the swap deal, but local media sources said the girls were exchanged for four militants.

Muhammadu Buhari Buhari was elected as the president of Nigeria in 2015 after promising to defeat Boko Haram. The Nigerian army and its foreign allies have pushed the group back to its stronghold in the northeast's vast Sambisa forests in the past few months.

But Buhari has faced criticism from human rights activists and parents of the abductees for failing to find the girls.

Last month, he urged the United Nations to help with negotiating an exchange of the girls in return for the release of detained Boko Haram leaders.

According to the government, authorities secured the girls' release three times in the past. But their efforts failed to bear fruit due to splits within the ranks of Boko Haram.

In August, the Daesh terrorist organisation announced that the leader of Boko Haram, with which it is affiliated, had been replaced by Abu Musab al Barnawi.

However, the group's former leader, Abubakar Shekau, denied this, insisting that he is still in charge.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us