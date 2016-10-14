WORLD
3 MIN READ
Turkey 'determined' to play role in Mosul operation
Turkish President Erdogan says that his country has several action plans for the offensive to retake Mosul from Daesh.
Turkey 'determined' to play role in Mosul operation
Turkish troops have been training Sunni Arab and Kurdish Peshmerga forces at the Bashiqa camp in northern Iraq to fight DAESH since the last December. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 14, 2016

Turkey is determined to be a part of the planned operation to retake Iraq's second largest city, Mosul from Daesh, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

During the past week, Turkey and Iraq traded barbs over the deployment of Turkish troops in the Iraqi town of Bashiqa, near Mosul.

The exchange of harsh words came ahead of an offensive planned by the Iraqi government to retake Mosul, which has been under the control of Daesh since June 2014.

"We are determined to take our place among the coalition forces for Iraq's unity and solidarity," said Erdogan. "You invited us to [Camp] Bashiqa."

"If the coalition forces do not want Turkey, then our plan B will come into play and if that doesn't work then our plan C will kick in. The Turkish Republic isn't a tribal state. Let them know this as it is."

Iraqi parliament lately defined Turkish troops in the country as "occupation forces," but Turkey says the central government in Baghdad originally agreed with the deployment.

The countries have summoned respective ambassadors to discuss the issue.

Earlier in December, Turkish troops arrived at the Bashiqa camp, 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) northeast of Daesh-held city of Mosul at the request of Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

The troops have been training Sunni Arab and Kurdish Peshmerga forces to fight Daesh since then.

Turkey has also sent some 150 troops and about two dozens combat tanks to protect its military personnel.

Ankara says its troops are going to be there to prevent any potential sectarian conflict in and around Mosul after the city is taken from Daesh.

The operation could begin as soon as next week if preparations are completed.

Coalition's cooperation with YPG "incomprehensible"

President Erdogan also slammed the US-led anti-Daesh coalition forces' cooperation with the YPG, which is the armed wing of the PYD.

Turkey says the group is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, and the EU.

"We find it difficult to understand why the coalition forces are acting together with PYD or YPG," Erdogan said, adding there were 63 countries in the coalition forces and some of them were Turkey's NATO allies.

"We are their strategic partner. We do not understand them being with a terrorist organisation," he said.

Washington has long maintained that the YPG is an effective partner in the fight against Daesh, and has heavily relied upon it, under the banner of the "Syrian Democratic Forces."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us