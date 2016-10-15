Three people were killed and a dozen wounded in Los Angeles early on Saturday after an argument at a party resulted in gunfire, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

A man and a woman are in custody over the shooting, which occurred shortly after midnight in southwest Los Angeles, a police spokesman, Officer Mike Lopez, said. The two people being held were not identified.

"From what I understand, they're the ones responsible for the shooting," Lopez said.

Three men died at the scene, and both men and women were wounded.

Conditions of the wounded range from critical to stable but serious, Lopez said.

The shooting took place at a party being held at a home that was serving as a makeshift restaurant.

A man and woman left the party after an argument, then returned and gunfire erupted, Lopez said.

"It's a bloody scene with shell casings everywhere," LAPD spokesman Sergeant Frank Preciado told the Los Angeles Times, adding that there were about 50 people in the restaurant at the time of the shooting.

A firearm was recovered at the scene, Lopez said.