WORLD
3 MIN READ
US bans Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphones from planes
The US Department of Transportation says passengers with Galaxy Note 7 will be denied boarding.
US bans Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphones from planes
The order from the US Transportation Department and other agencies also prohibits owners from placing them in checked baggage during flights, Galaxy Note 7 advertisement in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 14, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 15, 2016

The US Department of Transportation and other agencies banned all Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphones devices from aircraft in the United States starting from Saturday under an emergency order, regulators have said on Friday.

The ban comes after numerous reports of fires in replacement phones prompted many warnings from regulators, phone carriers and airlines.

"We recognise that banning these phones from airlines will inconvenience some passengers, but the safety of all those aboard an aircraft must take priority," said Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx.

Samsung Electronics discarded its flagship Galaxy Note 7 smartphone on Tuesday due to incidents where the phones began smoking or caught fire, possibly damaging its reputation.

The ban prohibits owners from carrying on the devices or putting them in checked baggage during flights.

"We are taking this additional step because even one fire incident in-flight poses a high risk of severe personal injury and puts many lives at risk," said the Transportation Department.

"Anyone violating the ban may be subject to criminal prosecution in addition to fines," the department said in a press statement.

However, in a statement issued on Friday, the department clarified that owners attempting to board a plane with the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 would only be "denied boarding."

The phone giant this week said it was also expanding a US recall, of the model prone to catching fire, to a total of 1.9 million Note 7 phones, including the 1 million Galaxy Note 7s it already recalled on September 15.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday the Note 7's battery "can overheat and catch fire, posing serious fire and burn hazard to consumers."

It added that Samsung had received 96 reports of batteries overheating in Note 7 phones in the United States, including 23 new reports since the announcement of the recall on September 15.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us