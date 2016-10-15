POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Bolt sets last race in Jamaica for June
The 30-year-old athlete will retire from the sport after the world championships in London in August 2017.
Usain Bolt crosses the line after winning gold in the 100m final at the Rio 2016 Olympics. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 15, 2016

Jamaica's Olympic sprint champion Usain Bolt will run his last race on home soil at June's Racers Grand Prix before retiring from competition two months later, he said on Friday.

The 30-year-old, who won the 100 metres at this year's Racers Grand Prix, has already said he plans to retire from the sport after the August 5-13 world championships in London having won nine Olympic gold medals.

"The Racers Grand Prix will be my last race in Jamaica people, it will be the last time I run in Jamaica," Bolt told Television Jamaica's "Smile Jamaica" morning magazine programme.

The Racers Grand Prix will be held on June 10.

The Jamaican, who drew down the curtain on his Olympic career in August by securing a sweep of the sprint titles for a third successive Games, will resume training next month.

Bolt has wild card entries for both the 100 and 200 metres at the worlds but remains undecided on whether he will run one or both events, saying only it will be his last competition.

"Yes I am definitely going to retire after the world championships in London, that will be my last one," said Bolt.

SOURCE:Reuters
