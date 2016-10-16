POLITICS
Murray wins third Shanghai Masters title
The win edges Murray closer to Novak Djokovic in world rankings and gives the Briton a chance of finishing the year as world number one.
Britain's Andy Murray poses with the trophy after winning the Shanghai Masters on October 16, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 16, 2016

Andy Murray powered his way to a third Shanghai Masters title by beating Spanish 15th seed Roberto Bautista Agut 7-6(1) 6-1 in Sunday's final to close in on Novak Djokovic at the top of the world rankings.

Bautista Agut beat world number one Djokovic in the semi-final on Saturday but was brought back down to earth by three-times grand slam champion Murray, who converted all his four break points to wrap up the match in one hour 36 minutes.

Bautista Agut forced a tight opening set into a tiebreak, but the 29-year-old Briton raised his level to then win seven points in a row.

World number two Murray took control of proceedings in the second set as an aggressive Bautista Agut, who hit 25 unforced errors during the match, failed to maintain his intensity.

Murray, who won the China Open in Beijing a week ago, edged closer to Djokovic in the world rankings and is now 915 points behind the Serb, with a chance of finishing the year as world number one.

SOURCE:Reuters
