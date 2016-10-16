WORLD
Suicide bomber kills 3, wounds 20 at Syrian refugee camp
A truck with explosives was driven into a security outpost at the Rukban refugee camp on the Syria-Jordan border.
People gather to take basic food stuffs and other aid from community leaders charged with distributing equitably the supplies to the Rukban refugee camp on the Syria-Jordan border. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 16, 2016

A suicide bomber believed to be from Daesh killed three people and injured at least 20 others in an attack on Sunday at a refugee camp in Syria near the border with Jordan, a rebel official said.

The attack targeted an outpost manned by the Jaish al-Ashair rebel group at the Rukban refugee camp, said Said Saif, spokesman for the Forces of Martyrs Ahmed al-Abdo Brigades, a Free Syrian Army (FSA) rebel faction fighting Daesh

Jaish al-Ashair is one of the groups that polices the camp.

The blast, triggered when a bomber rammed an explosive-laden truck into the post, targeted one of its positions about 400 metres from a medical station, Saif said.

Rukban is home to more than 75,000 people, among the millions of Syrians who have fled their homes during the country's five-year civil war that has killed hundreds of thousands of others.

During a similar attack in July, six Jordanian border guards were killed by a suicide bomber who drove his car at speed across the border and into a military post near Rukban, which is located in a desert area near where Daesh is present

SOURCE:Reuters
