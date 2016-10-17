WORLD
2 MIN READ
India and Brazil boast stronger ties following BRICS summit
Brazil supported India in its bid to enter the Nuclear Suppliers Group.
India and Brazil boast stronger ties following BRICS summit
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi says ties with Brazil have strengthened. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 17, 2016

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced stronger ties with Brazil after meeting with the country's President Michel Temer on Monday.

The meeting followed the 8th BRICS summit held at the Indian resort state of Goa.

BRICS is an association of five major emerging national economies: Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

"Relations between India and Brazil have grown for the better. We have increased interaction at all levels," Modi said.

During the summit BRICS nations agreed on several issues, including setting up their own credit-rating agency, fighting terrorism and stronger energy cooperation.

Further Cooperation

For India, the summit presented an opportunity to convince the leaders of four nations to support its entry into the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG).

China and Brazil has previously opposed the move.

But on Monday, India claimed to have gained Brazil's support.

"We thank Brazil for understanding India's aspiration for membership of the NSG," Modi said in his statement after the meeting.

During the summit, the bloc refrained from naming Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed as a terrorist group, as New Delhi desired, with China defending Pakistan.

Modi said India and Brazil have also agreed "that world must come together to fight this menace (terrorism) without distinction or discrimination."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us