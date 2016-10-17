WORLD
2 MIN READ
Flooding in Vietnam wreaks havoc as typhoon looms
Heavy flooding in Vietnam caused by the approaching Typhoon Sarika has already submerged thousands of homes.
Flooding in Vietnam wreaks havoc as typhoon looms
The northern provinces of Vietnam are on high alert as Typhoon Sarika which pounded Philippines over the weekend, killing two kept on a path to hit the country. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 17, 2016

Floods caused by torrential rains have killed more than 24 in Vietnam and submerged thousands of homes ahead of a typhoon, officials said on Monday.

The northern provinces of the country are on high alert as Typhoon Sarika which pounded Philippines over the weekend kept on a path to hit Vietnam.

"We're worried. We have instructed district governments to outline plans for evacuating people from high-risk areas to cope with the typhoon," disaster official Tran Le Dang Hung told AFP.

Local forecasters expect that Sarika will be the biggest storm of the season, bringing more bad weather to Vietnam.

18 people died in Quang Binh province while another six died in other provinces.

According to the Natural Disaster Prevention, four people have been missing since Friday.

Heavy flooding has also damaged 240,000 buildings in central provinces.

Typhoon Sarika is moving at speed of 15 to 20km/h and may hit Vietnam by Wednesday.

Dozens of tropical storms or typhoons often lash coastal regions of Vietnam, causing widespread destruction.

The tropical storm Rai slammed into the country's central coastline last month, killing five people and submerging 1,700 homes.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us