New York-based company PepsiCo on Monday announced it will cut added calories from its soda by 2025.

The company estimates its will decrease its calorie intake from 150 to 100 calories per 12 ounce (350 millilitres) per serving.

The decision was announced a week after the World Health Organization (WHO) released a report that linked sugary drinks to obesity.

So why is this a good thing?

1. Sugar, soft drinks and obesity

Health experts and various governments blame Pepsi and its rival Coca-Cola for increasing the rate of global obesity. They link the high-fat content of sugar in soft drinks to extreme weight gain.

2. Diabetes

Experts agree that regardless of weight, soft drinks or beverages with high sugar content may be linked to the increase of type 2 diabetes worldwide. Cutting it from your diet can be powerful enough to control blood sugar, improve health and drop kilos.

3. Tooth decay

Drinking sugary beverages when mixed with bacteria in your mouth kills the natural enamel of teeth, which is the outer protective layer, resulting in cavities and a visit to the dentist.

4. Draining your pocket

Mexico raised taxes in 2014 on sugary beverages which led to a 10 percent price hike, dropping sales by six percent, WHO said in a report.

5. No nutritional value

Soft drinks, such as Pepsi, are empty calories with no vitamins, no minerals and no fiber. It adds nothing but excessive amounts of sugar, draining health in the long run.

6. Addiction

Having sugary drinks releases dopamine — the happy hormone your body produces naturally — which gives us pleasure. Excessive sugar in the body acts similarly to cocaine. The body becomes addicted and has trouble living without it.

7. Dementia

Research shows people with high sugar diets are linked to an increase in dementia. The the most common form of dementia is being Alzheimer's disease. Sugar-based beverages hike blood sugar levels in the body causing insulin resistance, damage in the brain and impaired memory and decision-making capabilities.