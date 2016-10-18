WORLD
3 MIN READ
Rio police tear gas budget plan protestors
Brazilians are angered and holding protests in Rio de Janeiro against a government plan to put limits on public spending.
Rio police tear gas budget plan protestors
Protesters said the spending cuts would hurt health, education and other social programs. Rio de Janeiro on October 17, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 18, 2016

Brazilian police fired tear gas at demonstrators protesting government proposals for budget cuts in the capital Rio de Janeiro on Monday, GloboNews Channel said.

The South American nation has been a hub of protests since President Michel Temer, whose government recently proposed a constitutional limit on federal government spending, took office late August this year.

Protesters said the measure will hurt health, education and other social spending.

When the crowd of an estimated 5,000 people approached the headquarters of state oil company Petrobras, police moved to disperse the demonstrators shortly before 8 PM (2200 GMT). 

They veered off an approved route, left the main protest that was winding down Rio's main downtown avenue and allegedly provoked police, according to GloboNews.

The government plan would restrict budget increases to the inflation rate for 20 years. The measure is aimed at closing a budget deficit that exceeded 10 per cent of gross domestic product last year. It also aims to revive confidence in the midst of a two-year recession that has seen Brazil lose 12 million jobs.

Temer was the vice-president under former Brazilian president Dilma Rousseff, who was removed over corruption charges by the country's Senate earlier in August this year.

He became the acting president and was sworn as the new president, replacing Rousseff who has denied all the charges against her.

In September, tens of thousands of people took to the streets to protest Temer. They wanted the country to hold immediate elections. Temer dismissed the protests as "small groups, not popular movements of any size," the BBC reported.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us