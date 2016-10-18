TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish government seeks referendum on presidential system
The government suggests a presidential system would ensure political stability in the country, while opponents say it will give President Erdogan too much power.
Turkish government seeks referendum on presidential system
Under the Turkish Constitution, an amendment goes to a referendum if it gets support of 330 deputies. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 18, 2016

The Turkish government will seek a referendum on switching from a parliamentary system to an executive presidency, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Tuesday.

The referendum will be held regardless of whether or not the constitutional amendment passes parliament, he added.

The governing Justice and Development Party (AK Party) wants to change the nation's existing system. But, any constitutional change requires the support of at least 367 deputies in the 550-seat assembly to pass directly. AK Party has 317 deputies.

"We in the AK Party will bring to our great parliament our proposal containing constitutional change and the presidential system," Yildirim told reporters in Ankara.

Asked when, he said: "As soon as possible."

Switching from a parliamentary system to a presidential system has been a hot topic in Turkish politics since Recep Tayyip Erdogan became the country's first directly-elected president in August 2014.

Erdogan and the AK Party suggests a presidential system would ensure political stability in Turkey. However, opponents say it might turn the government into a "dictatorship."

Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) spokesman Akif Hamzacebi previously said the presidential system would be "a system uniquely designed for Erdogan, which will drag Turkey into a dictatorship."

All opposition parties have opposed the reform, but on Tuesday, Turkey's nationalist opposition MHP party leader Devlet Bahceli said his party is not against holding a referendum on introducing an executive presidency.

"The MHP is in favour of the continuation of the parliamentary system but also does not see a problem in asking the people their view," Bahceli said in a meeting with MHP lawmakers.

The MHP plays a key role with its 40 seats in parliament because the AK Party needs at least 14 extra votes to take any constitutional amendment to a referendum.

Bahceli has made clear he will let deputies from his party vote freely on the question of constitutional change, meaning they could support the reform.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us