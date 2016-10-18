POLITICS
3 MIN READ
First ever three-parent IVF baby hailed as 'revolutionary'
New York fertility specialist John Zhang spearheaded the technique with a Jordanian couple at a clinic in Mexico.
First ever three-parent IVF baby hailed as 'revolutionary'
An IVF procedure being carried out on September 28, 2016 / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 18, 2016

A New York fertility specialist, who said he successfully carried out a "three-parent" In Vitro fertilisation (IVF) technique resulting in a baby boy, called the procedure a "revolutionary approach in human reproduction."

John Zhang, medical director of New Hope Fertility Center in New York, spearheaded the technique which is designed to help families with mitochondrial diseases passed down maternally, roughly five months ago with a Jordanian couple at a clinic in Mexico.

"This new technology, the first time in human history, a healthy live person was created by two eggs recombined with one sperm," Zhang told Reuters during a fertility conference in New York. "This has not happened in nature."

The procedure, which the US government has forbidden due to perceived risks to the mother and child uses the genetic (DNA) material from the parents and an egg donor to create an embryo.

Some stem-cell scientists say Mexico lacks the regulatory oversight and clinical expertise to carry it out safely.

Zhang said the mother of the baby has Leigh syndrome, a fatal and inherited disorder caused by mutations in mitochrondial DNA that affect the central nervous system.

Symptoms begin within a year of a child's birth and lead to death within a span of several years.

Zhang, who is scheduled to present his findings at a meeting of the American Society of Reproductive Medicine on Wednesday in Salt Lake City, Utah, said the questions were all a part of the scientific progress he thinks is being made.

Zhang said he relished seeing families who have suffered from the death of a child finally able to have a healthy child.

"I just feel that I am bringing a gift. I really think it's just a wonderful thing."

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us