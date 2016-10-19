TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish police shoot dead suspected Daesh suicide bomber
Bomb and crime scene investigation teams found scores of explosives in the suspect's home.
Turkish police shoot dead suspected Daesh suicide bomber
The suspect refused to surrender and was shot dead in the ensuing gunfight. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 19, 2016

Turkish police shot dead a suspected Daesh terrorist believed to be planning a suicide bomb attack in Ankara, Anadolu Agency reported on Wednesday.

Turkey has been a target of suicide attacks since the rise of Daesh in neighbouring Iraq and Syria. In the most recent attack in August, nearly 60 victims were killed in Gaziantep when a bomber blew himself up at an outdoor wedding ceremony.

Explosives were found in the suspect's home by bomb and crime scene investigation teams.

Ankara Anti-Terror Branch teams tracked the suspect to the ninth floor of a building on the outskirts of the city. The suspect reportedly refused the police's call to surrender, opening fire, and was shot dead in the ensuing gunfight.

The Ankara governor's office issued a warning on Monday of potentially imminent terrorist attacks by Daesh, with authorities cancelling all mass gatherings in the city until November 30.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us