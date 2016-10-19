WORLD
2 MIN READ
Global Islamic body designates Gulenists as terror group
The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation joins African, Gulf and Asian states in taking a strong stance against Gulenists, who were implicated in the July 15 failed coup attempt in Turkey.
Global Islamic body designates Gulenists as terror group
Cavusoglu said that designating FETO as a terror group is a milestone for the OIC. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 19, 2016

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has joined Turkey in designating Gulenists as the Fethuallist Terrorist Organisation (FETO), Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on his official Twitter account on Wednesday.

Turkey's government accuses the organisation, headed by US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, of organising the July 15 coup attempt. The failed coup resulted in hundreds of people being killed and thousands of others wounded.

"We thank the OIC for showing solidarity by understanding our sensitivities and addressing FETO as a terror organisation," Cavusoglu said.

Many African and Asian countries have lent their support to Turkey in its fight against the organisation.

The OIC is an international organisation founded in 1969 which aims to encourage cooperation and solidarity between countries with Muslim populations. It has 57 member states.

Gulen has repeatedly denied the accusations made against him. He said that the failed coup – during which dozens of civilians were killed by pro-coup soldiers – looked "like a Hollywood movie."

The OIC's decision comes on the same day as Ankara extended its state of emergency for another 90 days. Following the attempted coup, Turkey's government declared a state of emergency to tackle the threat posed by FETO.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us