POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Samsung may face class action lawsuit over Note 7
The recall of 2.5 million Note 7s following numerous reports of the phones catching fire could be one of the costliest product safety failures in tech history.
Samsung may face class action lawsuit over Note 7
Samsung last week permanently ended sales of the fire-prone Note 7 smartphone less than two months after its launch. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 19, 2016

Samsung Electronics' US unit faces a possible class action lawsuit by buyers of the Galaxy Note 7 smartphone who were unable to use their devices after an application was filed in a federal court in Newark, New Jersey.

The company recalled 2.5 million Note 7s in early September after reports of units catching fire. The lawsuit initiated by three customers seeks to represent a nationwide class in Nevada, Pennsylvania and California.

Samsung is the world's top smartphone maker and the defect could be one of the costliest failures of product safety in tech history.

The smartphone giant last week stopped sales of the Note 7 less than two months after it was launched.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us