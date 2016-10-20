WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN-brokered Yemen ceasefire comes into effect
It was the sixth truce between the Houthi rebels and pro-government forces since the Saudi-led coalition intervened in March of last year.
UN-brokered Yemen ceasefire comes into effect
The UN hopes the ceasefire might pave the way for a resumption of peace talks between the two sides. (File photo, December 2015) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 20, 2016

A three-day ceasefire in war-torn Yemen took effect late on Wednesday, under a UN plan.

It is the sixth ceasefire since March last year in the country, where President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi's forces – backed by a Saudi-led coalition – have been battling Iran-backed Houthi rebels, who control the country's capital Sanaa.

Yemen has been ravaged by a civil war since late 2014, when the rebels overran Sanaa and a number of other provinces, forcing Hadi and his government to temporarily flee abroad to Riyadh in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi-led coalition intervened in March last year to push the Houthis out of Sanaa and restore Hadi's authority in the capital.

The coalition said it would respect the three-day cessation of hostilities, provided the Houthis allow aid supplies to reach combat areas and don't cause problems along Yemen's border with Saudi Arabia.

Shortly before the truce, the rebels' military spokesman, General Sharaf Lokman, said they would respect the ceasefire as long as "the enemy" also abided by it on land, sea and air.

However, he urged his fighters to be ready to retaliate against "all aggression."

On Monday, the UN special envoy for Yemen, Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, announced that the ceasefire would take effect "at 23:59 Yemen time (2059 GMT) on 19 October 2016, for an initial period of 72 hours, subject to renewal."

The ceasefire came hours after Saudi-led air strikes hit military bases in Sanaa.

The UN hopes the ceasefire might pave way for a resumption of peace talks between the two sides.

Hadi told state news agency Saba on Wednesday that he expected his foes would violate the truce.

"We don't expect from them today anything more than prevarication and procrastination," Hadi was quoted as saying after meeting the American and British ambassadors.

Earlier this month Saudi-led air strikes hit a Houthi funeral procession, killing at least 140 people and causing an international outcry.

The incident also raised questions over US support for the coalition, prompting the White House to state that it had begun an "immediate review" into its role in assisting it.​

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us