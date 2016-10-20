US Republican presidential nominee is trailing behind Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton with less than 20 days to go until the election — so it might have been a good idea for him to try to tone down his abrasive persona in Wednesday's third and final presidential debate.

That didn't happen — he decided to ratchet up the Trump-factor even further. Now he won't even say if he'll accept the results of the election.

Here are six of the most striking moments from the debate:

1. Clinton shoots down Trump's claims of election-rigging.

2. Trump seems to think he's living in the Wild West.

3. For Trump, saying many Syrian refugees are "probably" linked to Daesh doesn't go far enough.

4. Even though Trump's support is shrinking in the polls, his self-regard appears to grow apace.

5. Trump assures the audience he respects women more than everyone else. Despite those videos.

6. When asked if he would accept the result of the election, Trump decided to play uncharateristically coy.