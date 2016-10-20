WORLD
2 MIN READ
Six striking moments from the last presidential debate
Trump's personality has made for an unusual election season from the get-go — and the third presidential debate didn't disappoint.
Six striking moments from the last presidential debate
Trump's abrasive attitude doesn't seem to be helping him win votes — he continued to show no signs of self-awareness in the final debate. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 20, 2016

US Republican presidential nominee is trailing behind Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton with less than 20 days to go until the election — so it might have been a good idea for him to try to tone down his abrasive persona in Wednesday's third and final presidential debate.

That didn't happen — he decided to ratchet up the Trump-factor even further. Now he won't even say if he'll accept the results of the election.

Here are six of the most striking moments from the debate:

1. Clinton shoots down Trump's claims of election-rigging.

2. Trump seems to think he's living in the Wild West.

3. For Trump, saying many Syrian refugees are "probably" linked to Daesh doesn't go far enough.

4. Even though Trump's support is shrinking in the polls, his self-regard appears to grow apace.

5. Trump assures the audience he respects women more than everyone else. Despite those videos.

6. When asked if he would accept the result of the election, Trump decided to play uncharateristically coy.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us