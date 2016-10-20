Culture activist Ondrej Kobza decided to honour two goats at his rooftop community garden and cafe opening ceremony at the roof of Prague's famous Lucerna Palace.

The city-centre's landmark lower floors hold the Czech Republic's oldest cinema, a theatre, a music venue, restaurants and an ornate shopping arcade.

"I brought the goats ... to have an atmosphere of the farm here, to communicate the idea that roofs should get green," said the project's manager, activist Ondrej Kobza.

"Our goal is to have a community garden here, so that people could raise tomatoes, for example," added Kobza.

Green roofs offer many benefits to city dwellers and the environment, including energy savings as grass and foliage reduce the penetration of summer heat and limit the escape of heat in winter.