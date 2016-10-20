POLITICS
'Goats of honour' at rooftop reception in Prague
Culture activist decides to have two goats as guests of honour at the opening ceremony of a cafe and rooftop community garden above Prague's famous Lucerna Palace.
Culture activist Ondrej Kobza brought the pair of goats from a farm run by Dagmar Havlova, the sister-in-law of late President Vaclav Havel, who owns the Lucerna Palace. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
October 20, 2016

Culture activist Ondrej Kobza decided to honour two goats at his rooftop community garden and cafe opening ceremony at the roof of Prague's famous Lucerna Palace.

The city-centre's landmark lower floors hold the Czech Republic's oldest cinema, a theatre, a music venue, restaurants and an ornate shopping arcade.

"I brought the goats ... to have an atmosphere of the farm here, to communicate the idea that roofs should get green," said the project's manager, activist Ondrej Kobza.

"Our goal is to have a community garden here, so that people could raise tomatoes, for example," added Kobza.

Green roofs offer many benefits to city dwellers and the environment, including energy savings as grass and foliage reduce the penetration of summer heat and limit the escape of heat in winter.

SOURCE:TRT World
