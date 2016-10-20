Turkish jets killed 160 to 200 YPG militants in overnight air strikes in northern Syria, the Turkish Armed Forces said on Thursday.

It said 26 air strikes were carried out on 18 YPG targets. The group is the armed wing of the PKK terrorist organisation's Syrian affiliate, the PYD.

The air strikes were carried out as part of Operation Euphrates Shield, which was launched by Turkey on August 24 with the aim of creating a secure zone along its border with war-ravaged Syria.

The military said it pounded areas recently captured by YPG forces late on Wednesday. Nine buildings, one armoured vehicle and four other vehicles belonging to the group were destroyed.

The military said another 11 stationary targets and seven moving targets were also destroyed in raids. The location of the attacks were not disclosed in the statement.

Shells fired on Hatay

Turkish armed forces said Turkey's southern Hatay province was hit by five shells fired from the YPG-controlled Afrin region of Syria early on Thursday.

The shells landed on an empty land and did not cause any casualities or damage.

The armed forces said it fired back with howitzers in line with its rules of engagement.