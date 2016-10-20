WORLD
2 MIN READ
Facebook rolls out new features for US users
The social media platform is now not only a place to share posts and photos, as it has added a bundle of new features intended to make its users and investors smile.
Facebook rolls out new features for US users
Facebook adds new features it hopes will get a lot of &quot;likes.&quot; Menlo Park, Calif., January 12, 2012 file photo. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 20, 2016

Facebook users in the United States will now be able to order food, buy movie tickets, book spa appointments and get quotes from businesses all with the click of a button over the popular social media platform.

In early October, the company launched "Marketplace," a platform that allows users to buy and sell locally. The change comes as part of an effort to connect users and businesses.

The next step for the networking platform, with 1.7 billion active users, will be its "recommendations" feature, which will allow people to suggest places to eat.

Facebook also launched an iPhone application earlier this month to help users find local events to enjoy with friends – from festivals to neighbourhood fairs and nightlife.

The company has focused on building a family of mobile applications tuned into modern lifestyles in which smartphones are used to connect and share with friends or colleagues quickly.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us