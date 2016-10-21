WORLD
2 MIN READ
EU to consider "all options" against Russia and allies
The EU calls for an end to all atrocities in Aleppo and an immediate cessation of hostilities, says it will act accordingly if the atrocities continue.
EU to consider "all options" against Russia and allies
The EU president said the 28 leaders of the EU strongly condemned attacks by the Syrian regime and its allies, notably Russia, on civilians in Aleppo, Lithuania's President Dalia Grybauskaite (L) and EU President Tusk, Brussels, Oct 21, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 21, 2016

EU leaders agreed on Friday to look into all options against Syria and its allies, including Russia, should the atrocities in Aleppo continue, EU president Donald Tusk said.

After a summit of EU leaders in Brussels, Tusk said the EU "strongly condemns the attacks by the Syrian regime and its allies, notably Russia, on civilians in Aleppo" and called for an "immediate cessation of hostilities."

"The EU is considering all available options, should the current atrocities continue."

However, the leaders backed down from threatening sanctions against Syria and its allies, which had appeared in an earlier draft of the summit conclusions, at the demand of Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, EU sources told AFP.

Renzi ordered that any mention of possible punitive measures against Moscow over the Syrian carnage be removed from the statement issued after the summit in Brussels.

"Those responsible for breaches of international humanitarian law and human rights law must be held accountable," read draft summit conclusions.

Tusk said the leaders agreed to "keep the unity of the EU" on Russia during a broader discussion of their strategy after two years of tensions that began with the crisis in Ukraine.

They discussed issues of "airspace violations, dis-information campaigns, cyber attacks, interference in political processes in the Balkans and beyond."

"We have a sober assessment of the reality and no illusions. Increasing tensions with Russia is not our aim, we are simply reacting to steps taken by Russia," Tusk said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us