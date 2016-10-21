WORLD
3 MIN READ
Daesh suicide bombers kill over 20 in Iraq's Kirkuk
Attackers kill 16 at a power plant site in Dibis while at least six policemen were killed during clashes elsewhere in Kirkuk.
Daesh suicide bombers kill over 20 in Iraq's Kirkuk
Peshmerga forces stand behind rocks at a site of an attack by Daesh terrorist group in Kirkuk, Iraq, October 21, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 21, 2016

Daesh suicide attackers killed 16 people at an Iranian-run construction site in the Iraqi town of Dibis, north of Kirkuk on Friday as coalition troops advanced on the Daesh terrorist group's bastion Mosul, a senior Iraqi official said.

"Three suicide bombers attacked the power plant at around 6:00 am (0300 GMT), killing 12 Iraqi administrators and engineers and four Iranian technicians," Dibis mayor Abdullah Nureddin al-Salehi said.

Three bombers had infiltrated the power plant being built by an Iranian company near Dibis, a town around 40 kilometres (25 miles) northwest of Kirkuk, the mayor said.

He said the attack led to clashes with security forces, who were able to kill one of the bombers before he detonated his vest. The other two blew themselves up once they were surrounded.

In addition, at least six policemen and 12 Daesh terrorists had been killed in fighting, mostly in southern neighbourhoods, a police officer told AFP.

"There are sporadic clashes between the security forces and Daesh," he added.

Hours earlier, a commando of suicide bombers armed with rifles attacked several locations in Kirkuk, an ethnically divided city 240 kilometres (150 miles) north of Baghdad, security sources said.

In another incident, a Kurdish intelligence officer said four suicide attackers bombed the main police headquarters in Kirkuk at around 3:00 am (2400 GMT) on Thursday.

"The security forces managed to shoot one of them dead, the other three blew themselves up," he said.

According to the officer, members of Daesh also attacked several other targets in the south of the city, which sparked clashes with security forces that continued for five hours.

A Kirkuk official said that a curfew was placed on the city.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us