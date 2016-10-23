WORLD
2 MIN READ
Over 170 fugitives escape in Haitian mass prison break
Police set up checkpoints on roads leading from Arcahaie prison and detained several people without identity cards.
Over 170 fugitives escape in Haitian mass prison break
​Local authorities have launched a manhunt in the coastal town of Arcahaie, located north of Haiti's capital Port-au-Prince. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 23, 2016

Some 174 fugitives escaped from a northern Haitian prison after killing a security guard, officials said on Saturday.

​They added that local authorities have launched a manhunt in the coastal town of Arcahaie, located north of capital Port-au-Prince, with support from UN peacekeepers.

Haiti's minister of justice, Camille Edouard Junior, said one prisoner died after falling off a wall and hitting his head during the escape from Arcahaie prison.

"One guard was killed during the incident," Edouard Junior told Reuters.

"Three prisoner were wounded, including one who died as a consequence of his wounds."

Police set up checkpoints on roads leading from the prison and detained several people without identity cards, a Reuters witness said. However, the 266 inmates of Arcahaie prison do not wear uniforms, making it easier for escapees to mingle outside.

Eleven inmates were caught during the break, which took place during a period when some were bathing, officials said, adding the inmates broke into an area used by the guards and stole at least five rifles among other weapons.

The US embassy in Haiti issued a security message about "a violent prison break in Arcahaie," and advised its citizens to avoid the area.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us